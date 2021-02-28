scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
IIT-Delhi invites admissions for Executive MBA programme in technology management

The classes are likely to be held in July in week days (Monday to Friday) during evening hours (6.15 pm onwards). The interview for the course admissions will be held on May 9, and the result is likely to be released on May 31

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2021 3:03:13 pm
IIT-Delhi-1200The interview for the course admissions will be held on May 9. File

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has invited admissions for 3-year Executive MBA programme. Interested candidates can apply at dms.iitd.ac.in till March 18. The programme is designed to impart management education to working executives. The classes are likely to be held in July in week days (Monday to Friday) during evening hours (6.15 pm onwards).

Eligibility:

The candidates need to possess bachelor’s degree in engineering/ technology, physical sciences, statistics, operational research, computer application with minimum 60 per cent of marks, 55 per cent for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC. A minimum of 2 years of post-qualifying work experience is required.

The candidates need to pay a course fee of Rs 10.80 lakh. The interview for the course admissions will be held on May 9, and the result is likely to be released on May 31.

For details on application process, syllabus, paper pattern, please visit the website- dms.iitd.ac.in/admission-executive-mba.

