IIT Delhi introduces certificate course on Intellectual Property

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a certificate programme in several courses. The programmes offered are as follows: ideation, innovation, intellectual property and commercialisation. Interested candidates can apply for a 5-day certificate course at their official website, ceppay.iitd.ac.in. The deadline to fill out the application form is till July 10, 2026.

As per the eligibility criteria, any diploma holder, BTech, MTech, PhD, aspiring PhD students, working executives, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators in the technology domain are eligible to apply for the course. The course will be given in offline mode.

As per the official notice, the 3o-hour programme will be held over 10 sessions of three hours for 5 days. In the notice, IIT Delhi said, “India’s innovation ecosystem is rapidly evolving under national initiatives such as Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission, and Department of Science and Technology. Despite increased research output, translation of academic research into commercially viable technologies remains limited.”