IIT-Delhi researchers build homegrown graphics chip for low-cost devices

Researchers at IIT-Delhi claimed to have developed a programmable micro-graphics processing unit (GPU) designed in India, a step they say could eventually enable locally designed graphics hardware for low-cost embedded devices.

The processor is designed for graphics and display applications rather than high-end AI computing, with potential uses ranging from industrial control displays and e-rickshaw navigation systems to educational devices and navigation terminals for small boats.

Currently, all GPUs are imported.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first working, demonstrable indigenously designed micro-GPU from a university in India,” one of the researchers from the Department of Electrical Engineering said.