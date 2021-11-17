IIT-Delhi, IIIT-Delhi collaborate to set-up India’s first medical cobotics centre

The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and TIH of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD), signed an MoU on Wednesday to set up India’s first Medical Cobotics Centre (MCC) at IIIT-Delhi.

Medical Cobotics Centre (MCC) will be a technology-enabled medical simulation and training facility for the young resident doctors. It will also act as a validation centre for the research outcomes in the area of healthcare robotics and digital health. The centre would facilitate the training of other healthcare professionals, paramedical staff, technicians, engineers, and researchers.

The training programmes will be designed in consultation with leading doctors/experts, mainly from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at New Delhi, Jodhpur, and other prestigious medical colleges.

The programmes would be at multiple levels (basic/advanced) and cohort-specific like urology, neurology, laparoscopy, and others but initially limited to minimum invasive surgeries.