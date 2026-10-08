IIT Delhi, I4C, Amazon launch ‘Raksham’ AI cybersecurity hackathon to tackle deepfakes, online fraud

The registration for the hackathon has started with last date announced as October 12 (Photo: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, in collaboration with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Amazon, has launched ‘Raksham’, a national-level AI cybersecurity hackathon 2026.

The hackathon will be organised by IIT Delhi‘s student technical clubs — Aries IITD and Dev Club. The institute is inviting student innovators from various parts of the country to develop next-generation, AI-powered prototypes that can provide solutions to critical cyber threats such as voice-cloning scams, deepfakes and online fraud.

Registration and concept submissions for the ‘Raksham’ have started online and will remain open for all until October 12. All undergraduate or postgraduate engineering students are eligible to participate in the hackathon in teams comprising two to four members each.