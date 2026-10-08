IIT Delhi, I4C, Amazon launch ‘Raksham’ AI cybersecurity hackathon to tackle deepfakes, online fraud

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, in collaboration with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Amazon, has launched ‘Raksham’, a national-level AI cybersecurity hackathon 2026.
The hackathon will be organised by IIT Delhi‘s student technical clubs — Aries IITD and Dev Club. The institute is inviting student innovators from various parts of the country to develop next-generation, AI-powered prototypes that can provide solutions to critical cyber threats such as voice-cloning scams, deepfakes and online fraud.
Registration and concept submissions for the ‘Raksham’ have started online and will remain open for all until October 12. All undergraduate or postgraduate engineering students are eligible to participate in the hackathon in teams comprising two to four members each.
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The participating teams will compete to generate solutions, gauged on technical architecture, real-world feasibility, responsible AI practices, and, most significantly, their capability of converting into tools that would protect millions of Indians from evolving cyber scams and frauds in today’s world, according to IIT Delhi.
The top 30 teams will then proceed to a 48-hour in-person finale at IIT Delhi on October 24- 25, where they will be required to build, test and demonstrate their prototypes before an expert jury which will comprise academic, industry and cybersecurity experts.
As stated by the institute, high-impact solutions and winning teams will also receive an opportunity to be showcased at Amazon Sambhav 2026.
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The initiative to host a national-level hackathon as ‘Raksham’ comes at a time when the festive shopping season is around the corner, providing opportunities for fraudsters amid increased digital activity and consumer transactions, the institute said.
IIT Delhi added that the initiative also accelerates the ongoing collaboration between the collaborating partners, I4C and Amazon under #ScamSmartIndia.