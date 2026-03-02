IIT Delhi to host ‘Anveshan’ for final-year students on March 21

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
IIT Delhi Anveshan 2026: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise ‘Anveshan: Innovation & Exploration Across Disciplines’ on March 21, at its Hauz Khas campus. The event is aimed at final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students who are considering higher studies at the institute.
According to the institute, the programme will provide participants an opportunity to visit the campus and interact with faculty members and current students. The initiative is intended to help students make informed academic and career decisions by engaging directly with the academic community.
Anveshan is being organised under the ‘ExperienceIITD’ initiative of the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives.
As part of the same initiative, IIT Delhi recently conducted an Open House in Kota for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants. The session enabled students preparing for JEE to interact with IIT Delhi faculty and current students and seek guidance related to preparation strategies and academic life at the institute.
The institute has announced that the next Open Houses for JEE Advanced qualified students will be held in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on June 6 and 7, 2026. An online session titled ‘IITD Calling’ is scheduled for June 5, 2026. According to the institute, further details will be made available on its academic outreach website.
PG and PhD admissions for 2026–27
IIT Delhi has also opened its admission portal for foreign nationals seeking admission to PhD and postgraduate programmes for the first semester of the academic year 2026–27. The last date to apply is March 30, 2026, up to 4 pm IST.
According to the institute, the admission portal for Indian nationals applying to PhD, MTech, MS (Research), MDes, MPP, MA and MSc programmes will open in the third week of March 2026. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the institute’s website for updates related to admissions for the upcoming semester.