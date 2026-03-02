IIT Delhi to host ‘Anveshan’ for final-year students on March 21

IIT Delhi Anveshan 2026: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise ‘Anveshan: Innovation & Exploration Across Disciplines’ on March 21, at its Hauz Khas campus. The event is aimed at final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students who are considering higher studies at the institute.

According to the institute, the programme will provide participants an opportunity to visit the campus and interact with faculty members and current students. The initiative is intended to help students make informed academic and career decisions by engaging directly with the academic community.

Anveshan is being organised under the ‘ExperienceIITD’ initiative of the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives.