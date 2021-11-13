IIT-Delhi holds 52nd convocation, awards degrees to 2117 students

IIT-Delhi held its 52nd Convocation today on November 13. A total of 2117 students were awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees. The meritorious graduating students were awarded President’s gold medal, Director’s gold medal, perfect ten gold medal, institute silver medal and donor awards.

At the 52nd Convocation, IIT Delhi also presented Alumni Awards 2021 to its esteemed alumni in teaching and research, entrepreneurship, corporate leadership categories. The Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) was presented to six alumni, the Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award to four alumni and the Distinguished Alumni Service Award (DASA) one alumnus.

Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi Systems, and a 1968 batch IIT Delhi alumnus agreed to gift $10 million (Rs 75 crore) to IIT Delhi to create laboratories and attract talented students and researchers to its newly established School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI).