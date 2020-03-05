IIT-Delhi GATE result 2020 release date and time

GATE result 2020 by March 15, 2020 GATE result 2020 by March 15, 2020

GATE results 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is scheduled to release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 on Monday, March 16, 2020. However, going by the previous years’ trend, the results of the postgraduate engineering entrance examination may release days before the exam — any time between March 13 to 15, 2020. The result will be available on the website- gate.iitd.ac.in.

The last date to raise objection on GATE answer key was February 21 and the entrance exam was held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

GATE 2020 result will be announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

GATE result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘gate 2020 result’

Step 3: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The scorecards are uploaded at GOAPS. The qualified candidates can download them from March 16 onwards. The GATE 2020 scorecard will be available till May 31, 2020. After that, it can be obtained as a soft copy until December 31 by paying Rs 500.

