GATE result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Cut-off goes down for most subjects

GATE Result 2020 LIVE: Result to be available at gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in. The last date to raise objection on GATE answer key was February 21 and the entrance exam was held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. The final answer keys has been released.

The GATE result will be announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

The candidates can check the result through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2020 result’. Log-in using registration number and password. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The scorecards are uploaded at GOAPS. The qualified candidates can download them from March 16 onwards. The GATE 2020 scorecard will be available till May 31, 2020. After that, it can be obtained as a soft copy until December 31 by paying Rs 500.