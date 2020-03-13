Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
GATE result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Cut-off goes down for most subjects

GATE Result 2020, IIT Delhi GATE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The candidates can check the results through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in. The scorecards will be available from today

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 13, 2020 4:29:00 pm
 GATE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in. The last date to raise objection on GATE answer key was February 21 and the entrance exam was held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. The final answer keys has been released.

The GATE result will be announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

The candidates can check the result through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘GATE 2020 result’. Log-in using registration number and password. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The scorecards are uploaded at GOAPS. The qualified candidates can download them from March 16 onwards. The GATE 2020 scorecard will be available till May 31, 2020. After that, it can be obtained as a soft copy until December 31 by paying Rs 500.

    16:29 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Check pay scale in various PSUs

    The candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 8.35 lakh per annum with a grade payment of Rs 40,000 to 1,40,000 per year.

    16:25 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Lowest and Highest cut-off

    Since most applications were filled for mechanical engineering paper with as many as 1,71,432 students applying, the cut-off is expected to go on the higher end. While the least number of applications were filled in Ecology and Evolution (EY) with only 175 students applying hence the cut-off can be lower

    16:19 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Two toppers from Civil Engineering

    Ajay Singhal and Sumit Dewada topped in Civil Engineering in GATE 2020. The results are available at gate.iitd.ac.in

    16:12 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    18.8% qualified in GATE 2020

    A total of 18.8 per cent candidates qualified in GATE 2020. Out of 8,58,890 registered candidates in 25 papers, 6,85,088 candidates (79.76 per cent) appeared in the examination. The results are available at gate.iitd.ac.in

    16:06 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    GATE result 2020 released

    16:04 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Biomedical Engineering is latest addition to GATE

    This year a new paper of Biomedical Engineering (BM) was added to the list of 24 exams. Other papers include Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects 

    16:03 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Not raw, but normalised marks are used for GATE 2020

    For multi-session papers (subjects), raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for that particular subject. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session papers) will be used for computing the GATE Score, based on the qualifying marks.

    15:56 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    Hitesh Poply tops in Computer Science

    Hitesh Poply topped in Computer Science with 91 per cent marks. The candidates can check the results through the official website-gate.iitd.ac.in 

    15:51 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    List of PSUs you can apply

    Central Electronics Limited, Rail India Technical and Economic Service, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Gas Authority of India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Airport Authority of India (AAI), BSNL Junior Telecom Officer (JTO), Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO recruitment), National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Magazon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL)

    15:44 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    GATE 2020: How is score normalised

    The normalised score is then converted into the GATE score. The GATE score is determined for all the 25 subject papers of the exam. For the exams which are held in the single session, raw scores are converted into GATE score. Whereas, for the papers held in multiple sessions, the normalised marks are turned into GATE score

    15:42 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    GATE 2020 scorecards available

    The scorecards are uploaded at GOAPS. The qualified candidates can download them from March 16 onwards. The GATE 2020 scorecard will be available till May 31, 2020.

    15:38 (IST)13 Mar 2020
    IIT-Delhi announces GATE 2020 results

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. The candidates can check the results through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in

    GATE result 2020 LIVE: This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducted the exam. While over 8.59 lakh students had registered for the exam, 6.85 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. The exam was held for 25 papers with biomedical paper as the new introduction. GATE 2020 was held across eight sessions at 566 centres across 199 cities.

