GATE 2020 answer key, result release date and time

IIT-Delhi GATE 2020 answer key will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 IIT-Delhi GATE 2020 answer key will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

IIT-Delhi GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) will release the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE 2020) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The candidates can download the answer key and question paper through the website- gate.iitd.ac.in.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao said, “As the response sheet has been released, the answer key of the GATE will be published exactly a week after on February 19, 2020.” The candidates will get a time period of three days to challenge the keys. “The answer key can be challenged from February 21 to 23,” the official mentioned.

Read| 15.93 lakh registered for NEET UG 2020, rise in applications from J&K

After receiving the objections, the GATE final answer key will be released on the first week of March, by March 7, 2020. The IIT-Delhi will announce the results of GATE by March 20, the official stated. The scorecard will be available in May.

A total of 6.84 lakh (6,84,903) candidates appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering this year which was conducted in eight sessions on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

For the first time, the candidates in Jammu and Kashmir got a chance to choose the examination centre in Srinagar, and a total of 5,102 candidates preferred the city. However, as many as 4,046 candidates appeared for the GATE 2020 in Srinagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd