Monday, Nov 21, 2022

IIT Delhi extension campus to be set up in Jhajjar district, will be country’s first centre for precision medicine

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that an extension campus of IIT Delhi will be set up on a 50-acre land of Badsa village of Jhajjar district.

New healthcare technologies will be developed by incorporating the data of patients received from the National Cancer Institute (Express Archive)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that an extension campus of IIT Delhi will be set up on a 50-acre land in Badsa village of Jhajjar district.

In a meeting with the officials of IIT-Delhi in the national capital on Sunday, Khattar approved the proposal of setting up the extension campus of the prestigious institute and assured complete cooperation to set up the facility.

V Umashankar the principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister, Vijayendra Kumar the principal secretary of the Technical Education and Higher Education department, Rajiv Rattan the director of Technical Education, IIT-Delhi director Prof Rangan Banerjee and other faculty members of the institute were present at the meeting.

Khattar said this campus will become India’s first centre for precision medicine.

New healthcare technologies will be developed by incorporating the data of patients received from the National Cancer Institute located at Badsa, the Haryana chief minister said.

“Research on precision medicine is required to develop medicine according to a particular patient. This initiative will also benefit our pharma companies as they will be able to develop new medicines for cancer patients based on research by medical experts of National Cancer Institute and technical experts from IIT-Delhi,” a statement from the Haryana government said.

Apart from this, research work on dental implants, hip protection devices in the elderly, and prosthetic knee joints will be carried out on the campus to explore new technology.

Khattar suggested that the technology and research for sportspersons should be developed in coordination with the Sports University at Rai in Sonipat.

In the meeting, Prof Rangan Banerjee was apprised that it will take about three years for the construction of the campus.

Besides this, it may take three to five years to completely expand academic programmes and development of research and design facilities focusing on the patients of the National Cancer Institute, the statement said.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:26:28 am
