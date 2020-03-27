IIT-Delhi extends last date to apply for PG, PhD admissions

Now students can apply till April 20. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha / Representational image) Now students can apply till April 20. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha / Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has extended the last date to apply for PhD and postgraduate programmes up to April 20, 4 pm. The extension is given because of the lockdown announced over coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The extension is for those applying for admission at MTech, MS, MDes, Msc and PhD programmes. Admission through GATE score will also get extension. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, iitd.ac.in.

Meanwhile, researchers from IIT-Delhi have developed a new way of testing coronavirus. The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune is in the process of validating this test on clinical samples. According to Professor Manoj Menon, the current testing methods available are “probe-based” while the one developed by the IIT team is a “probe-free” method, which reduces the testing cost without compromising on accuracy.

The institute is also assisting its alumni who are pursuing higher education abroad and are finding it hard to find an accommodation amid the coronavorus outbreak. Other IITs have also started their admission process. The admissions for PG and PhD at IIT Roorkee will close on April 3 and for IIT Kanpur the deadline is April 7.

