IIT Delhi establishes new chair in data analytics

Kaur and Chaddha are the first parent-child graduates of IIT Delhi. The chair in data analytics is named after the mother-son duo. File.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established a new chair in the field of data analytics. An IIT Delhi alumnus, Jaswinder Chadha pursued BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the institute in 1990 and has endowed the chair.

It has established with a goal to attract researchers and practitioners in the area of data analytics and data science, which is fast becoming a key driver of business productivity and economic growth.

Read | B.Tech courses preferred by international students coming to India, but IITs out of their reach

Sanjiva Prasad, Head, Computer Science and Engineering Department, IIT Delhi said, “Data drives many of today’s decision-making processes and the establishment of this chair is both timely and of strategic importance to research in analytics at the institute.”

Jaswinder’s mother, Tarvinder Kaur Chadha was the first woman to get a PhD in Mathematics from IIT Delhi in 1968. Tarvinder and Jassi are the first parent-child graduates of IIT Delhi. Tarvinder Kaur had a distinguished career in academics and is a widely recognised scholar in fluid dynamics. She was, formerly, the Head of the Mathematics Department and Dean of Sciences at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The ‘Jaswinder and Tarvinder Chadha Chair in Data Analytics’ is named after the mother-son duo.

Jassi is a serial entrepreneur who currently serves as founder & CEO of Axtria, analytics & AI software company that recently acquired the status of a unicorn.