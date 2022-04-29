IIT-Delhi to organise DIY summer boot camp for school students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise a do-it-yourself (DIY) summer boot camp named ‘Change.Makers’ for high school students where the students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to use the institute’s facilities to convert their impactful ideas to reality.

The non-residential boot camp to be held from May 23 to June 24 will begin with hands-on, rapid prototyping-based training in digital fabrication techniques. The training will happen at the Makerspace (a DIY facility at IIT Delhi). After the training, the students will continue to avail the IIT Delhi facilities till the end of the boot camp to build projects aimed at addressing some high impact societal problems.

Interested students can submit their applications till May 7 or until the slots are available. The application form is available at https://tinyurl.com/46r89njw. If students have any concerns or queries, they can write an email at acadoutreach@admin.iit.ac.in

The nature of the projects includes building an electro-mechanical prototype for the problem at hand. The kind of projects possible can range from building an air pollution monitor to a medical device for the visually impaired to smart furniture and so on.

“We urge changemakers i.e. students in classes 11 and 12 passionate about tinkering and building things, to use their interests and skills to bring about a positive change in the society. The summer boot camp will provide R&D facilities and mentorship to selected students committed to making their impactful products and solutions reach closer to implementation,” said Jay Dhariwal, Coordinator, ChangeMakers summer boot camp, IIT Delhi.