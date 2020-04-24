IIT-Delhi develops software to ‘predict spread of coronaviurs’

IIT Delhi campus IIT Delhi campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi researchers have developed a web-based dashboard called PRACRITI (PRediction and Assessment of CoRona Infections and Transmission in India). In a statement, the institute said the dashboard can predict the spread of COVID-19 and give state-wise and district-wise detailed predictions. The projections are given for a three-week period, which is updated on a weekly basis.

The dashboard, if successfully implemented, could help to efficiently plan for different future scenarios and resource allocation, claims IIT-Delhi.

PRACRITI provides the number of infected cases of each district and state in India based on the data available from sources such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and World Health Organisation (WHO), claims the institute.

The research is led by Prof NM Anoop Krishnan, in collaboration with Prof Hariprasad Kodamana and a team of volunteers from IIT Delhi.

Prof Krishnan, Civil Engineering Dept, IIT Delhi said, “Getting the district-wise data is crucial as this will enable authorities to know the exact rate of spread in India locally.” The predictions in the dashboard are based on a newly developed mathematical model that divides the population into four classes — susceptible, exposed, infected, and removed, informed IIT.

