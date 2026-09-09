IIT Delhi launches 7-month online programme for working executives

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a seven-month online Executive Programme for Chief of Staff through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP). The course, according to IIT-D, is aimed at working professionals looking to build strategic leadership and business execution skills.
The course is open to graduates across disciplines, the programme focuses on the evolving role of a Chief of Staff and the skills required to support senior leadership and drive organisational priorities. Participants will be trained in strategic thinking, executive leadership support, stakeholder management, decision-making, business transformation and project execution.
The programme will also introduce technology-driven approaches to help professionals navigate complex business situations and manage strategic and operational responsibilities.
The course will be delivered online through live classes, expert-led sessions, case studies, practical frameworks, assignments and applied learning activities. According to the institute, these methods are designed to give participants a better understanding of real workplace challenges and help them apply the theoretical knowledge they learn to business situations.
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As part of the programme, participants will be required to complete practical assignments and a capstone project by applying the concepts and frameworks discussed during the course in real-world business scenarios.
Candidates will also get an opportunity for an optional campus immersion at IIT Delhi, allowing them to interact with faculty and peers and experience the institute’s academic environment.
The programme is coordinated by the teaching faculty of IIT Delhi namely Sanjay Dhir, professor of strategic management, department of management studies, and Sonali Jain, associate professor of finance, department of management studies. As stated by the programme coordinators, the programme aims to provide professionals with practical knowledge and structured frameworks to develop these skills.
The programme will be conducted entirely through live online sessions, allowing working professionals to learn without taking a break from their careers. It is open to graduate professionals looking to improve their leadership skills and prepare for strategic roles.