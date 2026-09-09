IIT Delhi launches 7-month online programme for working executives

The executive programme for the Chief of Staff will be delivered by IIT Delhi through live online sessions (Photo: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a seven-month online Executive Programme for Chief of Staff through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP). The course, according to IIT-D, is aimed at working professionals looking to build strategic leadership and business execution skills.

The course is open to graduates across disciplines, the programme focuses on the evolving role of a Chief of Staff and the skills required to support senior leadership and drive organisational priorities. Participants will be trained in strategic thinking, executive leadership support, stakeholder management, decision-making, business transformation and project execution.

The programme will also introduce technology-driven approaches to help professionals navigate complex business situations and manage strategic and operational responsibilities.