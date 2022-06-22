IIT-Delhi, Bombay and Kanpur to offer internship, sponsored MTech programmes to Ladakh students

The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh and IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur have collaborated to offer internship programmes and sponsored MTech. programmes to students from Ladakh. The last date to apply for the opportunities is June 30, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website – academics.iitd.ac.in/srfp/ to know more details.

The three IITs are offering the following specific opportunities: Short-term Internships for undergraduate students (1.5 – 2 months duration), long-term Internships for undergraduate students for 6 months duration and sponsored MTech. Programmes. There are total of 30 seats available at the three IITs for the short-term internship, 15 seats for long-term internship and 12 seats for MTech programmes.

Students for the short-term internship would be selected on the basis of their application. However, for the long-term internship and MTech, the selection would be on the basis of application as well an online interview.

The students selected for the short-term and long-term internships would be paid consolidated scholarships of Rs 15000 and Rs 50000 respectively. The students selected for the MTech programmes would be paid a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month.

This initiative has been launched with an idea to enhance opportunities for the students from Ladakh who are currently pursuing an undergraduate level course in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects.