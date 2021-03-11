IIT-Delhi, Hebrew University of Jerusalem partner to support for interdisciplinary research

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi today announced its partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel (HUJI) to support collaborative and interdisciplinary education and research initiatives. Student exchange is another key partnership priority, which will help students get benefitted from the academic and entrepreneurial environments of the two institutions, said IIT-D.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-Delhi said, “At IIT Delhi, we lay great emphasis on international collaborations. We are happy to sign this MoU with the Hebrew University and both the institutions have agreed to seed fund researchers in their respective institutions to collaborate with each other. I am sure these interactions will lead to long term partnerships between the two institutions benefiting the two countries.”

Speaking of the partnership with IIT-Delhi, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Vice President for International Affairs, Prof Oron Shagrir said, “This agreement will bring about opportunities for joint research and exchange of students and ideas with one of India’s leading research institutions. It is part of the University’s strategy to expand our collaborations with India.”

Prof Sunil Kumar Khare, Dean (R&D), IIT-Delhi said, “The collaboration with HUJI is aimed at impactful research outcomes in the field of Computer Science, Biomedical Science, Life science, Environment, and Chemistry.”