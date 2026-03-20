IIT-Delhi alumnus Anant Yardi pledges Rs 75 crore

IIT Delhi alumnus and Yardi Systems founder Anant Yardi has pledged Rs 75 crore to his alma mater to support advanced research in artificial intelligence, the institute said on Thursday.
Yardi, 79, who graduated in 1968, had earlier also committed Rs 75 crore to IIT Delhi. A significant portion of the latest contribution will go towards the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI), while the remaining funds will support the institute’s Infrastructure Renewal and Expansion Programme.
According to IIT Delhi, the infrastructure initiative aims to enhance campus facilities and accommodate future growth. Its first phase includes the development of housing and a new academic building to meet the institute’s expanding academic and residential needs.
Established in September 2020, the Yardi School of AI focuses on advancing education and research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary applications. Key areas include healthcare, materials science, robotics, Industry 4.0, weather forecasting, and transportation.
The school brings together over 40 faculty members from multiple departments, fostering a collaborative and application-driven research ecosystem.
“I am deeply grateful to IIT Delhi for the strong educational foundation that prepared me to tackle life’s challenges and pursue the many opportunities that came my way,” Yardi said.
Meanwhile, the IIT Delhi Alumni Association will host its Leadership Conclave 2026 on Saturday, March 21. The flagship event is expected to bring together a diverse and influential group of alumni, including leaders, decision-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, academicians, and changemakers from across industries.
The theme of this year’s conclave, “Era of Symbiotic आत्मनिर्भरता: Cooperation as a Competitive Edge,” reflects the shifting geopolitical landscape, where alliances are evolving and priorities are being redefined.
The conclave will serve as a platform for discussions on collaboration, innovation, and leadership in a rapidly changing world. Around 400 IIT Delhi alumni—including CXOs, founders, policymakers, investors, and business and technology leaders—are expected to attend. The conversations are also set to engage the institute’s wider global network of over 65,000 alumni.