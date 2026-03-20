IIT-Delhi alumnus Anant Yardi pledges Rs 75 crore

The school brings together over 40 faculty members from multiple departments, fostering a collaborative and application-driven research ecosystem. (Image: IIT-Delhi team)

IIT Delhi alumnus and Yardi Systems founder Anant Yardi has pledged Rs 75 crore to his alma mater to support advanced research in artificial intelligence, the institute said on Thursday.

Yardi, 79, who graduated in 1968, had earlier also committed Rs 75 crore to IIT Delhi. A significant portion of the latest contribution will go towards the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI), while the remaining funds will support the institute’s Infrastructure Renewal and Expansion Programme.

According to IIT Delhi, the infrastructure initiative aims to enhance campus facilities and accommodate future growth. Its first phase includes the development of housing and a new academic building to meet the institute’s expanding academic and residential needs.