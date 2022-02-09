IIT-D launches website to tutor school kids for JEE Mains, Advanced, IAT, NEET

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launched an interactive IIT-PAL website — iitpal.iitd.ac.in — to provide free video lectures to class 11 and 12 students who are preparing for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, IAT and others.

This initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) had started with an aim to make their understanding of the science subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology) better and to help self-studying students do well in competitive exams like JEE, NEET, IAT and others. Now, to bring all resources together, IIT-D has launched a website.

The website — iitpal.iitd.ac.in — will act as a single platform where students across India can access video lectures that are telecast on the Ministry of Education’s Swayam Prabha Channels, interact live with IIT Professors and ask them questions. “This website will be helpful to students especially from regions where they may not have access to specialist teachers in science subjects and coaching opportunities”, Prof Joby Joseph, IIT Delhi and National Coordinator, IIT-PAL said.

On this website, videos and lectures related to Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology in classes 11 and 12 will be listed as per the NCERT syllabus. This will enable students to chronologically and conveniently learn each of the subject topics given in the syllabus.

In addition to this, registered students can submit their topic wise doubts in English or Hindi. A team of professors/experts at IIT-PAL will coordinate to find answers to these questions and answers to selected questions will be posted on the website, which can be viewed by all registered students.

Registered students can also also request for a live interaction on specific topics in English or Hindi, and once there are a number of requests about a specific topic, a live session for that specific topic will be scheduled with an expert through an online video platform.