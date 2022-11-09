scorecardresearch
IIM CAT 2022: Mock test link activated; how to attempt

IIM CAT 2022: Candidates can take the mock test and practice at iimcat.ac.in. The link is available at the bottom of the homepage.

iimcat.ac.in, IIM CAT, IIM bangalore, Common Admission Test, IIM CAT mock test, IIM CAT mock test link, IIM CAT 2022, CAT 2022IIM CAT 2022: The exam will be held on November 27. (Image credit: Pexels.com/ Representative Image)

IIM CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM- Bangalore) today activated the link for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 mock tests. Candidates now practice for the exam by going to the official website– iimcat.ac.in.

Read |CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore releases CAT hall tickets

The CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27.

IIM CAT 2022: Mock Test link

Step 1: Go to the official website– iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on mock test link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and password

Step 4: Give the test and record your time and answers

The duration of the test is 120 minutes, it will be conducted in three sessions. PwD candidates will get 13 minutes 20 seconds of extra time. The time allotted for each session is 40 minutes and 53 minutes and 20 seconds for PwD candidates. There will be a clock on the top right corner of the screen, which will start as soon as the candidate starts answering the questions. It will stop as the allotted time is over, for e.g. 40 minutes for all candidates (except PwD).

The question paper will be a mix of multiple-choice and subjective-type questions. An on-screen calculator will also be provided for computing, no other calculators will be allowed. The question palette displayed on the right side of the screen will display the status of the questions.

