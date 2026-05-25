IIT Bombay UCEED CEED 2027 exam date out at iitb.ac.in, exam on January 17

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UCEED, CEED Exam 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the exam dates for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2027) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2027). IIT Bombay will conduct UCEED and CEED in a single shift on January 17, 2026 across the country.
Through UCEED, IIT Bombay grants admissions to bachelor of design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati and IITDM Jabalpur. Similarly, CEED is held for admission to master of design (MDes) courses at various IITs.
IIT Bombay will announce other important dates for UCEED and CEED exam 2027 by October this year. Eligible students can apply for UCEED and CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively, by paying the required registration fee.
UCEED is a three-hour examination carrying a total of 300 marks, divided into Part A (200 marks) and Part B (100 marks), both of which are compulsory. Part A CEED is also three hours long but carries 250 marks. Notably, Part B of CEED will be evaluated only for candidates who qualify Part A.
For more information or in case of any queries, candidates can contact +91 2225764063 or write to the authorities at ceed@iitb.ac.in or uceed@iitb.ac.in.
It should be noted that marks of UCEED and CEED are accepted at other colleges as well apart from IITs and IIITDM Jabalpur.