IIT Bombay UCEED CEED 2027 exam date out at iitb.ac.in, exam on January 17

UCEED, CEED Exam 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the exam dates for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2027) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2027). IIT Bombay will conduct UCEED and CEED in a single shift on January 17, 2026 across the country.

Through UCEED, IIT Bombay grants admissions to bachelor of design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati and IITDM Jabalpur. Similarly, CEED is held for admission to master of design (MDes) courses at various IITs.

IIT Bombay will announce other important dates for UCEED and CEED exam 2027 by October this year. Eligible students can apply for UCEED and CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively, by paying the required registration fee.