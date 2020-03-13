IIT-Bombay releases UCEED 2020 result

UCEED 2020 result is available at uceed.iitb.ac.in UCEED 2020 result is available at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has declared the result for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2020. Candidates can check their result at the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

The fashion and design entrance examinations was conducted on January 18, 2020.

UCEED result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Announcements’ section, click on the ‘candidate portal link’

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The UCEED result will have the rank obtained in the exam which is prepared based on the combined marks in part A and B of the exam. To be included in the rank list of UCEED 2020, general candidates must get 10 per cent marks in each part, OBC should get 9 per cent, and SC, ST and PwD category candidates need to score 5 per cent to get a place in the rank list.

Candidates can also download their scorecards now. The UCEED is a test centre based, computer examination. The duration of the same was three hours. The qualified candidates will have to apply separately for B.Des admissions apart from clearing the exam.

