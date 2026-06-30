IIT Bombay to set up AI-powered cyber defence hub for insurance with SBI Life

IIT Bombay to partner with SBI Life, set up new cybersecurity hub for insurance (Image via special arrangement)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has partnered with SBI Life Insurance to establish the ‘Bharat AI & Cyber Innovation Hub for Insurance’, a joint research and innovation centre aimed at developing indigenous artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies for India’s insurance sector.

The collaboration seeks to build AI-powered cyber defence systems designed, developed and owned in India, supporting the country’s push towards technological self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. In a statement, SBI Life noted that India’s insurance premium market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.9% until 2030, making cyber security and customer data protection increasingly critical as insurance adoption expands.