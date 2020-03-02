IIT-Bombay to release CEED, UCEED scorecard: Check dates, how is result calculated

UCEED, CEED are conducted by IIT Bombay (Representational image) UCEED, CEED are conducted by IIT Bombay (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay declared the result for the national level entrance exam Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) on March 1 and the scorecard will be available on March 4. The result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) will be declared on March 13.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their UCEED and CEED 2020 result from the official websites, which is uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. The results are announced in the login and the candidates can check it by entering registered email ID and password.

For both, Common Entrance Examination for Design 2020 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design 2020, IIT B will be releasing the result in the form of a scorecard which will only be valid for one year.

How will IIT-B compile the UCEED 2020 result?

The score of UCEED 2020 will be calculated based on the answers given in the final UCEED 2020 answer key. The marks in Part A are calculated through the computer, whereas, in Part B is checked manually. Part B is checked by two individual evaluators and if the marks by both the evaluators vary by less than/ equal to 12 marks than the average of marks calculated by both the evaluators is used. However, if the difference is greater than 12 marks then a third evaluator calculates the score.

The total marks in UCEED are determined on the basis of score secured in Part A and B. On the basis of the total marks, rank is assigned to the candidates. Only those candidates get rank who score more than the cut-off.

The cut-off for percentage for UCEED 2020 is 10 per cent for Common rank list (CRL), 9 per cent for OBC-NCL rank list and 5 per cent for SC / ST / PWD rank list.

In case, two or more candidates get the same marks in the exam, then the candidate with more marks in part B will get a higher rank. If that still does not break the tie then the higher rank is given to the candidates with higher marks in Part A’s Section 2. In case that fails, a better rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in part A section 1. If all the aforementioned criteria fails, then the same rank will be given.

How will IIT-B compile the CEED 2020 result?

Same as the UCEED result, the result of CEED 2020 will also be available in the form of scorecard and rank is mentioned on it. Part A will be checked via machine and part B will be checked manually. Part B is only checked if candidates score more than part A cut off, which is 10 per cent for open category candidates, 9 per cent for OBC-NCL, and 5 per cent for SC / ST PwD candidates.

The final score of CEED is determined on the basis of score in Part A and B. To do so, 25 per cent weightage is given to marks in part A and 75 per cent weightage to marks in part B. On the basis of the final score, rank list is prepared.

After the announcement of the result, the qualifying candidates need to apply for UCEED/ CEED participating colleges.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.