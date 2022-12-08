IIT Bombay to receive grant of $240,000 for industry research

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will receive a grant of USD $240,000 from the VMware University Research Fund (VMURF). The grant is being given to IIT Bombay’s Computing Systems Education and Research Lab (CSERL) initiative. The investment will be made in a phased manner over two years.

Under this initiative, the focus will be on advancing academic and industry research in foundational technologies like Modern Enterprise System. This will cover computer, network, storage, and security, multi-cloud, mobile systems, edge, modern applications, and data as well as applied technologies such as Blockchain, 5G, and 6G.

CSERL will concentrate on increasing the focus on advancing modern enterprise systems research and engineering development practices. It will also focus on creating an optimal organisational ecosystem at the center to accelerate systems research; and evangelising the capabilities in advanced systems research practice in India.

The platform will focus on designing academic programs and content with systems specialisation, and will also conduct outreach activities such as annual workshops, summer/winter schools.

“The broad scope of CSERL activities is to work on cutting-edge modern Computing Systems research themes and projects, develop academic programs and content, and provide platforms for learning and collaboration. The aim of the research and capacity-building activities is to positively impact the capacity for work in research, academia and industry,” the official release states.