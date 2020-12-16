IIT-Bombay Techfest to host lectures by Dalai Lama, Abhinav Bindra and Nobel Prize winners

The lecture series will host other dignitaries like Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Nobel Prize winners Prof William D Philips and Prof Tasuku Honjo, Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to host a lecture by Dalai Lama at their virtual Techfest scheduled to be held this month. The lecture series will host other dignitaries like Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Nobel Prize winners Prof William D Philips and Prof Tasuku Honjo, Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar. “The lecture series of Techfest provides all the inquisitive minds to interact with and learn from some of the most ingenious luminaries from across the globe. This year, going virtual, the Online Lecture Series is bigger and better than ever,” the release mentioned.

The exhibition series will have two parts — the virtual exhibit series and the international exhibitions portal. The former will host some of the top technological innovations from around the world including Virgin Hyperloop, the future of mass transportation, Nadine Social Robot, the robot which has emotions and can play instruments, ALTER 3, the orchestra playing dynamic robot, and much more, the institute mentioned in a release.

The top institutes, companies include ETH Zurich, Gravity Industries, Flir Systems, University of Texas, many more will participate in the fest.

There will also be an international media summit that will address topics related to journalism and media, discussing the rapid changes in the way information is processed and consumed. The summit boasts of a lineup consisting of Pulitzer Prize awardees, several renowned Indian journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai, Anant Goenka, and Ravish Kumar along with international journalists and leaders from the corporate side of media. The media summit will be held till December 19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd