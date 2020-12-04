IIT-Bombay Techfest Summit goes virtual, to host Pulitzer Prize awardees

Started in 1998, the Techfest is a platform where leaders from all over the world talk on important issues and interact with the students.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will hold its annual Techfest in virtual mode for the first time this year due to the pandemic. Started in 1998, the Techfest is a platform where leaders from all over the world talk on important issues and interact with the students.

The IIT-B claims that the fest “aims to provide a platform for the nation’s student community and youth to cultivate a culture of scientific discovery and technological innovation.” This year’s fest will be attended by many world leaders including Pulitzer Prize awardees.

The virtual edition of the Techfest will have an international summit on digital disruption on December 12 and 13 which will consist of keynotes and workshops from CXOs and MDs in industries that have embraced digitalisation through various means.

There will also be an international media summit that will address topics related to journalism and media, discussing the rapid changes in the way information is processed and consumed. It will be conducted on December 19 and 20. Summit boasts of a lineup consisting of Pulitzer Prize awardees, several renowned Indian journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai, Anant Goenka, and Ravish Kumar along with international journalists and leaders from the corporate side of media.

