scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Now, an email drive against IIT-B fee hike

A QR code is being circulated that directly opens a pre-filled email to be sent to the Board of Governors of IIT-Bombay.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 2, 2022 1:02:05 am
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. (File)

In their ongoing opposition to the recent fee-hike, students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have now started an email campaign. A QR code is being circulated that directly opens a pre-filled email to be sent to the Board of Governors of IIT-Bombay.

According to information shared by students, more than 100 emails have been sent in just one day and the campaign will continue. “In the open house meeting on July 26, the administration asked us to challenge the BoG and pointed fingers at the Department of Education and Government of India for limiting funding resources, which are forcing them to quench and strain money out of students,” states the email addressed to the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay, which elaborates on the issue and seeks immediate roll back of the fee-hike. It also highlights how during the last fee-hike in 2017, it was decided to include student representatives in fee committee but this was not done when the latest fee-hike was announced.

“On the one hand when the email campaign has started, we also resumed the daily poster demonstration against the fee hike inside the institute campus,” said a student.

While their group — IIT Bombay Students Against Fee Hike — is continuously active on different social media platforms, the students have also announced about a hunger strike if their demand to roll back the fee hike is not met by August 5. Students have also written to the director of the institute.

According to information provided by students, the fee structure for Master’s and PhD courses has increased by 45 per cent in the recently declared fee circular for the autumn semester.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 11:39:40 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

4

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

5

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement