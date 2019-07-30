IIT-Bombay students claim cattle enter campus regularly, institute says probe ordered

A day after the video of a stray cow entering a classroom at Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IIT-B) went viral on social media, students identified the venue as the Institute’s lecture hall complex, and said that such incidents have taken place at the campus several times. However, the Institute spokesperson said that it was not possible to authenticate whether the incident in the video took place at IIT Bombay and how old it is.

A statement issued by the Institute on Monday said, “The Director has constituted a committee to look into the human vs animal conflict issue on campus. The members have been discussing the matter. They will consult BMC, NGOs and animal experts before taking any conclusive steps. The BMC has removed only 2 bulls from outside the gate. Our staff and security are alert and doing their best. Institute will take best possible measures to mitigate conflict.”

An IIT spokesperson said, “These are wild cattle in campus. They do not belong to anyone. At present, Director has requested Chief Security Officer to keep three guards round the clock for shying cattle away from academic area, without harming them” Students claim that there are atleast 50 stray cows and bulls all over the campus, and have also entered hostels.

“It is common for us to find stray cows or bulls outside our classroom. During lectures, our classroom door is shut, otherwise the animals can easily come in. We only never thought it as an issue earlier and didn’t take videos,” said a student. Stray herds of cows that are not domesticated move in and around Powai. Earlier this month, on July 12, an student on the campus was knocked down by a pair of raging bulls.

Akshay Prasanna Latha from College of Engineering, Trivandrum, was pursuing internship at the Institute and had received injuries to his abdomen.