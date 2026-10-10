IIT Bombay, Rosatom launch Atomic Hack India 2026; registration closes October 20

IIT Bombay and Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation have launched Atomic Hack India 2026, a national innovation challenge inviting undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students to develop solutions for power grid challenges involving nuclear and renewable energy sources. Registration is open until October 20, 2026.

The hackathon will focus on designing a Zero-Sequence Directional Overcurrent Protection (ZDOP) scheme for a 220 kV transmission line that integrates nuclear and renewable energy sources. The challenge will require participants to develop a protection system that can help detect and identify electrical faults in the transmission line, supporting the safe and reliable operation of the power grid.

Participants will use REPEAT VISION, a software platform developed by ETC GET, a subsidiary of Rosatom, for one-dimensional modelling and digital twin creation. Digital twins are virtual models of physical systems that can be used to simulate their behaviour and test how they respond to different operating conditions. Participants will receive free access to the software, introductory training webinars and mentorship from Rosatom engineers and IIT Bombay professors. Prior experience with the platform is not required.