IIT Bombay, Rosatom launch Atomic Hack India 2026; registration closes October 20

IIT Bombay and Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation have launched Atomic Hack India 2026, a national innovation challenge inviting undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students to develop solutions for power grid challenges involving nuclear and renewable energy sources. Registration is open until October 20, 2026.
The hackathon will focus on designing a Zero-Sequence Directional Overcurrent Protection (ZDOP) scheme for a 220 kV transmission line that integrates nuclear and renewable energy sources. The challenge will require participants to develop a protection system that can help detect and identify electrical faults in the transmission line, supporting the safe and reliable operation of the power grid.
Participants will use REPEAT VISION, a software platform developed by ETC GET, a subsidiary of Rosatom, for one-dimensional modelling and digital twin creation. Digital twins are virtual models of physical systems that can be used to simulate their behaviour and test how they respond to different operating conditions. Participants will receive free access to the software, introductory training webinars and mentorship from Rosatom engineers and IIT Bombay professors. Prior experience with the platform is not required.
The competition will be conducted in two stages. The online qualification round will run from October 20 to 28, 2026. Up to 25 shortlisted teams will then take part in a 48-hour grand finale at the IIT Bombay campus in Mumbai from December 4 to 6.
Winning teams will receive opportunities including a sponsored research visit to Moscow to visit Rosatom’s engineering centres, internship opportunities at ETC GET and certificates.
The challenge is being organised by JSC ETC GET in partnership with the Rosatom Corporate Academy and IIT Bombay’s Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability (GESH IITB).
The hackathon comes as India plans to expand its nuclear power capacity, with a stated target of 100 GW by 2047. Integrating nuclear power with renewable energy sources also raises technical requirements for grid stability and protection, making transmission systems and fault detection relevant areas for engineering research.
Interested undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students can register for Atomic Hack India 2026 before October 20.