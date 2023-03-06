scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
IIT Bombay revises syllabus for CEED, UCEED

CEED, UCEED syllabus revisedThe new syllabus will come into effect from 2024 (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)
CEED, UCEED 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has revised the syllabus for Common Entrance Exam For Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design (UCEED) which will be effective from 2024. Aspirants can download the syllabus from the official websites— ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

As per the new syllabus, both CEED and UCEED will have two parts— A and B. The exams will test candidates for “open, creative and inquisitive disposition, ability to think critically, capacity to comprehend and communicate, and breadth of worldview.”

Part A will comprise of visualisation and spatial reasoning, practical and scientific knowledge, observation and design sensitivity, environment and society, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity. CEED will have art and design knowledge and design methods and practices as well.

Part B of CEED will have design, creativity, communication and problem identification. Part B of UCEED will have drawing and design aptitude.

Meanwhile, the CEED 2023 results are expected on March 7 and UCEED 2023 results are expected on March 9.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 14:56 IST
