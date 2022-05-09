scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
IIT-Bombay revises CEED, UCEED exam syllabus, paper pattern

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 9, 2022 4:36:58 pm
CEED and UCEEDAs per the official notice the UCEED and CEED revised syllabus and structure will be effective from 2024 onwards.(Representative image).

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has introduced changes in the syllabus and exam structure for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED). The new syllabus and format for UCEED and CEED entrance exams are released on their official websites — uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. 

As per the official notice, the UCEED and CEED revised syllabus and structure will be effective from 2024 onwards. The question paper will consist of two parts: Part A and Part B.

CEED and UCEED paper pattern  

There have been no changes introduced in part A of the paper pattern. The format of the question paper will remain the same consisting of three sections – NAT, MSQ, and MCQ, and will be conducted through a Computer Based Test (CBT)

Meanwhile, in part B, until now only one topic was covered and the duration of the exam was 30 minutes. However, as per the revised syllabus, an additional topic has been introduced in the section and hence the duration of the exam has been extended to 60 minutes. The process of conducting the exam will remain the same, questions will be displayed on the computer screen and the answer has to be written/drawn in the answer book provided by the invigilator. 

CEED and UCEED syllabus 

The syllabus of part A remains same in the revised version. The part A topics are: 

–Visualization and spatial reasoning

–Practical and scientific knowledge

–Observation and design sensitivity

–Environment and society

–Analytical and logical reasoning

–Language and Creativity 

Earlier, there was only one topic of drawing in part B but in the revised syllabus design aptitude has been added as an additional topic. 

