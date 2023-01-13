UCEED, CEED 2023 admit card to release today

UCEED, CEED Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 on Friday, January 13. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit cards from their respective official website, UCEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in ; CEED — ceed.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay offers these two courses— UCEED for candidates who are seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) courses, and CEED for candidates who are seeking admission to Master of Design (MDes) courses. The exam for both, CEED and UCEED will be held on January 22 from 9 am to 12 pm.

UCEED, CEED Admit Card : how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED or CEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UCEED or CEED admit card link.

Step 3: Log in with the user ID and password to view the admit card.

Step 4: Check the details on the admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.



The exam will be conducted on January 22 for both UCEED and CEED. It is mandatory to carry the admit cards to the exam hall. The results for CEED will be declared on this website on March 7, while results for UCEED will be declared on March 9. The scorecard for both papers will be available on March 11.