IIT Bombay ranks 29 in Times Higher Education BRICS and Emerging Economics rankings: Scores poorly in international outlook and research

IIT Bombay has made it to the top 30 in the Times Higher Education BRICS and Emerging Economics rankings, but experts have said that Indian institutes needed investment and international collaboration to compete with institutes in other BRICS nations. India is the only country without any of its institutes in the top 10. IIT Bombay has ranked 29 this year, up from 37 last year.

An analysis of the ranking parameters shows that IIT Bombay has scored just 17.7 per cent in international outlook. It has scored better in industry income (42.3 per cent) and citations (48.5 per cent).

Professor Devang V Khakhar, IIT Bombay Director, said, “We are happy with the continuous progress that we are making in the world rankings. In the past, we have affirmed our dominance in the country as a leading institute in the field of engineering, and now we are proving that we are one of the best in the world as well.”

IIT Bombay has scored 37.8 per cent in teaching and a low 28.6 per cent in research. Last year, IIT Bombay had scored 19.5 per cent in international outlook, 49.7 per cent in industry income, 43.5 per cent in citations, 34. 2 per cent in teaching and 24.6 per cent in research.

“India spends less than 0.88 per cent of its GDP on science research, compared to 2.76 per cent in the United States and 4.04 per cent in South Korea. With the population of young people in the country continuing to expand and resulting in further pressure on resources, it is now more crucial than ever that India invests in research and strengthens its links with other nations. The government has spoken about improving its universities and financial support, but is yet to implement an initiative in this area. It will need to act, and fast, if it wants to match up to fellow BRICS nations and other developing markets,” said Phil Baty, Times Higher Education World University Rankings editor.

University of Mumbai has failed to make it to the rankings, this year. University of Calcutta and University of Delhi are at 137 and 154, respectively.

China dominates the rankings with institutes occupying first and second places, half the top 10 and 39 positions in the top 200. Taiwan comes a distant second with 24 universities in the top 200 and India is the third best represented country. The 2016 rankings include 200 institutes from 35 countries, up from 100 institutes from 18 countries in 2015. India takes 16 places, this year, with the Indian Institute of Science making its debut in the top 20, ranking 16.

“It is good news for India that 16 of its institutes featured in this year’s list of the best universities in the BRICS nations and emerging economies. However, India will have to work harder to compete with other developing nations, such as Russia which has a higher proportion of institutions in the upper echelons of the table. India is the only BRICS nation without a university in the top ten,” said Baty.

