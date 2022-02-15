IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee takes charge as IIT-Delhi director

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Forbes Marshall Chair Professor at Department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay has taken charge as the new Director of IIT-Delhi. He succeeds the preceding director of the institute, Professor Ramgopal Rao.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the IIT Delhi team in its journey of excellence and societal impact,” Prof. Rangan Banerjee said after assuming charge.

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Forbes Marshall Chair Professor, Department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay, has taken charge as the new Director of #IITDelhi, succeeding Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao. pic.twitter.com/zajMFTO33q — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) February 15, 2022

Prof Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in IIT Bombay, is a B Tech (Mechanical) from the same institute. Later, he obtained a PhD (Mechanical Engineering), also from IIT Bombay.

The outgoing director of IIT Delhi – Prof Ramgopal Rao was serving on extension, with their five-year tenures having ended in April 2021. The Central government on January 12 had appointed new directors to the Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi, Madras, Indore and Mandi.