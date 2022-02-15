scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee takes charge as IIT-Delhi director

Prof Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in IIT Bombay, is a B Tech (Mechanical) from the same institute. Later, he obtained a PhD (Mechanical Engineering), also from IIT Bombay. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
February 15, 2022 6:45:09 pm
iit delhi, iit delhi directorProf Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in IIT Bombay, is a B Tech (Mechanical) from the same institute. (Image credits: IIT Delhi Twitter handle)

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Forbes Marshall Chair Professor at Department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay has taken charge as the new Director of IIT-Delhi. He succeeds the preceding director of the institute, Professor Ramgopal Rao.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the IIT Delhi team in its journey of excellence and societal impact,” Prof. Rangan Banerjee said after assuming charge. 

Prof Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in IIT Bombay, is a B Tech (Mechanical) from the same institute. Later, he obtained a PhD (Mechanical Engineering), also from IIT Bombay. 

The outgoing director of IIT Delhi – Prof Ramgopal Rao was serving on extension, with their five-year tenures having ended in April 2021. The Central government on January 12 had appointed new directors to the Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi, Madras, Indore and Mandi.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement