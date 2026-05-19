IIT Bombay placement rate dips to 70%, average salary hits Rs 26.45 lakh

About 70 per cent of graduating students who were part of the placement process at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for the academic year 2024-25, have secured job offers through campus placements. While this is lower than the institute’s last year’s placement rate of 75 per cent, with average annual salary increased to Rs 26.45 lakh and the median salary reached Rs 20 lakh, IIT Bombay has noted that both figures rose by over 10 per cent compared to the previous year, indicating stronger compensation trends despite global uncertainties in the hiring market.
The institute also noted several graduating students chose alternative career paths such as entrepreneurship, higher studies or postdoctoral research instead of campus placements. “It is important to note that not all registered students participated in the placement process, possibly indicating that some pursued alternative avenues such as entrepreneurship or higher studies. The relatively low placement numbers for the PhD programme may be attributed to students typically opting for other opportunities, such as postdoctoral fellowships,” stated the report.
The placement process was conducted between July 2024 and June 2025. It saw participation from 417 companies across sectors including engineering, information technology, consulting, finance, research and development, and emerging technology domains. Of the 2,469 students who registered for placements, 2,040 participated in the two placement phases. And 1422 students have secured jobs through this process, as per the 2024-25 placement report which is part of the institute’s annual report.
As per the report, engineering and technology emerged as the largest recruiting sector, accounting for 429 offers, followed by IT software coding with 316 offers. Consulting firms made 126 offers, while data analytics and finance sectors contributed 114 and 112 offers respectively.
Highlighting good international hiring, the report stated that 65 international offers were accepted from firms based in Japan, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the United States. In addition, multinational companies operating in India accounted for 840 offers, while Indian firms contributed 517 placements.
Among academic programmes, BTech students recorded the highest placement numbers. Of the 829 BTech students who participated, 678 secured placements, translating into a placement rate of 81.79 per cent. Dual degree (BTech + MTech) students recorded a placement rate of 79.9 per cent, while MTech students registered a 72.24 per cent placement rate.
Placement performance varied across departments, with Computer Science and Engineering emerging among the strongest performers with 258 placements out of 277 participating students. Electrical Engineering followed with 244 placements, while Mechanical Engineering recorded 213 placements. Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering registered 133 and 98 placements respectively.
Story continues below this ad
Among PhD students, while the number of students seeking placements increased to 150 active participants compared to the previous year’s 118 students; there has been a decrease in the number of placements from 32 to 28 offers, despite a marginal increase in the average salary offered from Rs 18.46LPA to Rs 19.64 LPA. “Graduating PhD students often pursue other opportunities such as postdoctoral fellowships and start-ups,” stated the report.
Highlights of Placement Season 2024-25
Total Number of Registered Students- 2469
Total No. of Participated Students in both phases -2040
Total Number of Accepted Offers- 1422
International Job Offers accepted – 65
Total Companies Participated – 417
Total Number of Companies offering jobs – 368
PPO’s accepted – 260
Average CTC Salary Lakhs per annum(in Rs.) – Rs. 26.45
Median CTC Salary Lakhs per annum(in Rs.) – Rs. 20
Top Recruiting Sectors
Engineering: 429
InformationTechnology: 393
The five-year placement analysis for IIT Bombay, provided along with the report, indicates that placements have remained fairly stable in the post-pandemic period, with a peak of 1,516 placements in the year 2022 – 23. “There has been a steady increase in placements for the BTech programme over the past four years, with the number for AY 2024–25 (678 offers) being very close to that of the previous year (683 offers),” stated the report.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
Expertise
Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting.
Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive:
Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes.
Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses).
Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers.
Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis).
Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized.
Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families.
She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More