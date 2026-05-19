IIT Bombay placement rate dips to 70%, average salary hits Rs 26.45 lakh

About 70 per cent of graduating students who were part of the placement process at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for the academic year 2024-25, have secured job offers through campus placements. While this is lower than the institute’s last year’s placement rate of 75 per cent, with average annual salary increased to Rs 26.45 lakh and the median salary reached Rs 20 lakh, IIT Bombay has noted that both figures rose by over 10 per cent compared to the previous year, indicating stronger compensation trends despite global uncertainties in the hiring market.

The institute also noted several graduating students chose alternative career paths such as entrepreneurship, higher studies or postdoctoral research instead of campus placements. “It is important to note that not all registered students participated in the placement process, possibly indicating that some pursued alternative avenues such as entrepreneurship or higher studies. The relatively low placement numbers for the PhD programme may be attributed to students typically opting for other opportunities, such as postdoctoral fellowships,” stated the report.