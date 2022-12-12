IIT Bombay placements 2022: 25 students receive packages over Rs 1 crore; 71 international offers made

IIT Bombay placements 2022: The Indian Institutes of Technology have begun their campus placement. At IIT Bombay, over 1500 offers were made by over 400 organisations. A total of 25 students have received packages of over Rs 1 crore.

71 international offers were made. Out of the total offers, 1224 offers were accepted by students, including 63 international offers.

The top recruiters during this placement season are American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr, Reliance, Adani and Tata.

It is phase one of placements and it will continue till December 15.

According to official information, the institute has seen an increase in hiring from the private equity firms. GIC Singapore, Bain Capital and Elevation Capital were some of the top private equity firms to visit the campus this year.

In order to make placements less difficult, all the students attended interviews from the same location even when the employers conducted interviews in person, remotely or using a hybrid model. Each day, interviews were conducted for a variety of sectors.