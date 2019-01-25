IIT-Bombay placement: Rs 32.4 lakh top package for MBA graduates

WHILE THE highest package secured by MBA students in the final placement at Shailesh J Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM), IIT Bombay, remained the same as last year (Rs 32.4 lakh), the average CTC has seen an increase this year. Last year, students secured an average CTC of Rs 19.06 lakh, whereas this year, it crossed Rs 20 lakh, a statement issued by IIT-Bombay said on Thursday.

All 109 MBA students of the 2019 batch were placed during the final placement drive, which took place over three days in December last year. As many as 38 companies made 112 offers, the statement added. Last year, 112 offers were made to a batch of 107 students.

In addition to legacy recruiters, the SJMSOM also witnessed new recruiters such as OYO, HSBC and Tata Global Beverages, among others.

Head of SJMSOM, Professor S Bhargava, said: “We have again succeeded in providing the industry with talented students in a plethora of roles and functions, and strengthening of long lasting relationships with our legacy recruiters, along with an influx of new recruiters, which resulted in excellent packages for students. We have rapidly advanced in our pursuit of excellence with the same being reflected in the stupendous growth of average packages. These numbers are a testament to the robust pedagogy followed by SJMSOM.”

Last year, on an average, the top 20 per cent of the students had received offers worth Rs 25.24 lakh per annum, while the figure for the top 50 per cent of the students was Rs 22.59 lakh.