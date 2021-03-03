IIT-Bombay opens GATE answer key 2021 challenge window, result to release on March 22

GATE answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has opened the window to challenge the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website –gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 can raise objections against the answer key 2021.

‘Candidates can challenge the answer keys with detailed description and proof by paying 500 per question on the GOAPS portal using their own login credentials like previous years. Please note that the question number and answer key/range to be mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS MUST be of the published ones given here and NOT that of the response sheet of the candidate,” reads the statement available on the official website.

The results for the GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

The GATE 2021 was held on February 7, 13, and 14 for 27. A total of 8.82 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.

The overall cut-off for GATE is expected to go down this year. The cut-off for admission to IITs can be relaxed from rank 1200-1500 earlier to about 1800 to 2000.