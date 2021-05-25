IIT Bombay offers free online tutorial on Android app development via SWAYAM portal

The android app development course will be taught using the programing language Kotlin.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will provide a free online course on Android app development on the SWAYAM platform. The institute has started the application process for the course which will be tutored by Prof Kannan M Moudgalya of IIT-Bombay. The course will be free of cost for all students.

The Android app development course will be taught using the programming language Kotlin, an open-source programming language for developing Android apps. The course is best suited for undergraduate and postgraduate students. It includes 10 audio-video spoken tutorials and is outlined for eight weeks.

.@IITBombay will give free online tutorials on Android app development. Interested candidates can register for the course on SWAYAM portal.

Check more at https://t.co/3quDEz0Kej#eLearning pic.twitter.com/gXgdCnCVuH — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 16, 2021

IIT Bombay android development course: How to register

Interested candidates can register themselves for the course by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SWAYAM portal: onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in

Step 2: Register by clicking on the “Login/register” tab on the top right corner.

Step 3: Login using your SWAYAM account using Facebook, Google, Microsoft or SWAYAM account.

Step 4: If the above mentioned accounts are not available, click on sign up and fill up the required credentials.

Step 5: Enter the course you want to register for and submit.

Upon registering for IIT Bombay Android app development course, students can access 10 audio-video spoken tutorials. The course has been approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Students applying for the course should not the following important requirements for accessing the course

— Your laptop configuration should have the specifications as given under system requirements in the link — developer.android.com/studio

— Make sure Java is installed on your system.

— There should not be a drop in Internet connection while installing and building the first project.

— Follow the steps as shown in the tutorial “Getting started with Hello World app” carefully. It explains how to do the setup in the Android phone.