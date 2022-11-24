scorecardresearch
IIT Bombay, Microsoft collaborate to support, empower startups

IIT Bombay students will get access to Microsoft’s leadership, industry experts Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders.

(Representative image. File)

The Institute of Indian Technology (IIT) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Microsoft to foster and support start-ups. This collaboration of Microsoft has been established with IIT Bombay’s umbrella organisation Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE).

As a part of this collaboration, SINE and Microsoft will explore opportunities that will help startups at SINE avail benefits of Microsoft software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training and skilling on Azure, along with mentor networks.

Through this partnership, IIT Bombay students will get access to Microsoft’s leadership, industry experts Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders.

Additionally, the two institutes will also work together to select and onboard startups to Founder’s Hub. These start-ups will get the opportunity to be a part of the Azure community program and other ongoing developer campaigns by Microsoft like the Azure Developer League, Azure Blogathon, Hackathons, Open Hacks, and Imagine Cup.

“With more and more focus shifting towards cloud-based technology solutions across different sectors, Microsoft’s history and experience of being the leading global technology giant will surely benefit our startups and we hope they can leverage this partnership to the fullest,” Poyni Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, SINE said.

