IIT Bombay launches two certificate courses in digital transformation, power electronics

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in partnership with edtech platform Coursera, has launched two new certificate programmes — digital transformation and power electronics and motors for electric vehicles (EVs). These programmes will help learners gain technical, managerial, and leadership skills. Interested candidates can enroll in both programs until November 19, 2021. The classes will begin on November 20, 2021.

Four-month-long digital transformation certification, with live lectures, is designed for non-IT managers leading digital transformation initiatives. The course teaches how to identify opportunities to transform the organisation through strategic implementation of new technologies and builds analytical skills to understand how to implement and execute the right solutions.

The programme will be taught by Prof Rajendra Sonar of the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management at IIT Bombay. Senior industry leader Suhrid Brahma will be the visiting faculty for the programme.

Power Electronics and Motors for Electric Vehicles (EVs), a 4.5-month certificate programme covers courses in motor design, power converter design and motor drives. This programme will be taught by Dr BG Fernandes, Dr Kishore Chatterjee and Dr Sandeep Anand, all from the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

“As per IEA’s Global EV Outlook report, EV sales share across all modes in India will grow to 30% by 2030. The certificate program on Coursera will impart the necessary skills to learners willing to build a career in this in-demand field”, said Prof Siddhartha Ghosh, Professor-in-Charge, Continuing Education Programme, IIT Bombay