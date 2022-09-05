scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

IIT Bombay launches e-Yantra innovation challenge; winners to get seed funding of 1 crore

Winning teams who successfully pitch will receive seed funding from a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. There is also 25 lakh worth of prizes to be won. Interested teams can apply at eyic.e-yantra.org

IIT bombay, IIT bombay innovation challengeThe registration process began on September 1 and the last date to register is September 25. (File image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has launched the e-Yantra Innovation Challenge (eYIC 2022-23) to seek solutions for inclusive urban infrastructure. e-Yantra is a Robotics outreach program that caters to young engineers in solving problems using technology. Candidates have time till Septemeber 25 to register for this innovation challenge.

Winning teams who successfully pitch will receive seed funding from a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. There is also 25 lakhs worth of prizes to be won. Interested teams can apply at eyic.e-yantra.org

Read |IIM-A announced Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub in honour of its first faculty member

e-Yantra Innovation Challenge (eYIC) is an annual competition that trains student teams in crucial skills through MOOCs before getting them to solve real-world problems and build startups. It was started in 2014 and for the past few years, on average, 2000 students have participated in e-Yantra’s Innovation Challenge.

Innovation challenge is divided into four stages. Stage 1 is a training sprint that familiarises participants with the theme, trains them in technologies, and helps them articulate problems with training through MOOCs and live sessions by experts. Stage 2 is a prototyping sprint where teams work under e-Yantra mentorship to build a prototype of their proposed solution. Stage 3 is an innovation sprint where e-Yantra helps develop a pitch to an Incubator – here, the IIT Bombay Incubator SINE. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
Also read |IIT-Madras invites applications for executive MBA degree programme

The last stage is an implementation sprint, where teams refine their Proof-of-concept (PoC) under the guidance of e-Yantra mentors. e-Yantra provides the resources, training and guidance, and even a travel allowance and boarding/lodging at IIT Bombay for the Finals at IIT Bombay.

The e-Yantra project is funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and hosted at the CSE department of IIT Bombay. This year’s themes are Sustainable and Advanced Technologies for Helping Urban Inclusivity and Agriculture. Inclusivity here caters to Persons with Disabilities (PWD), who constitute almost 2.2 per cent of our population (30M people), but have to lag behind due to less inclusive urban spaces.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:14:44 pm
Next Story

Watch Kapil Sharma’s tribute to Mohammed Rafi during Australia tour

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

'Whole of Punjab as well India stands with Arshdeep'

'Whole of Punjab as well India stands with Arshdeep'

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement