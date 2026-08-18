IIT Bombay launches e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science, AI

The programme will be designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, with Great Learning as its EdTech partner. (Image: Official website)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched an e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CS and AI), aimed at professionals and graduates seeking to strengthen their computer science and AI skills.

The programme, offered through IIT Bombay’s Educational Outreach initiative, has been designed in response to the growing role of artificial intelligence in computing. It is targeted at software developers, engineers, IT professionals and data scientists who have studied computer science during their undergraduate education or acquired the skills through work experience. Fresh graduates with basic computer science knowledge can also apply.

The programme will be designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, with Great Learning as its EdTech partner. It will combine foundational computer science concepts with developments in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.