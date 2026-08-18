IIT Bombay launches e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science, AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched an e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CS and AI), aimed at professionals and graduates seeking to strengthen their computer science and AI skills.
The programme, offered through IIT Bombay’s Educational Outreach initiative, has been designed in response to the growing role of artificial intelligence in computing. It is targeted at software developers, engineers, IT professionals and data scientists who have studied computer science during their undergraduate education or acquired the skills through work experience. Fresh graduates with basic computer science knowledge can also apply.
The programme will be designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, with Great Learning as its EdTech partner. It will combine foundational computer science concepts with developments in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
The e-PG Diploma will include both synchronous and asynchronous online learning, along with an in-person campus immersion at IIT Bombay.
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According to IIT Bombay, the programme is intended to help learners develop a deeper understanding of the foundations of computer science and AI rather than simply learning to use AI tools.
“Understanding Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at a foundational level will help learners adapt, compete and excel in the increasingly AI-centric world,” said Prof Vinay J Ribeiro, faculty coordinator of the IIT Bombay e-PGD (CS & AI) programme and a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are increasingly expanding into executive education, a space traditionally dominated by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The shift is being driven by growing demand for upskilling, wider acceptance of online and hybrid learning since the pandemic, stronger industry partnerships and the financial sustainability of these fee-based programmes compared with government-subsidised BTech courses.
The trend is particularly visible among the first-generation IITs, which over the past four to five years have expanded their offerings in emerging technology areas, with almost all now offering online or hybrid master’s programmes and postgraduate diplomas that allow working professionals to earn an IIT qualification without taking a career break.
— with inputs from PTI