IIT-Bombay to launch 16th annual entrepreneurship fest- E-Summit 2021

With an aim to foster the spirit of self-reliance among youth and help them get exposure to entrepreneurship, E-Cell IIT-Bombay will launch the 16th edition of their annual entrepreneurship fest – ‘E-Summit 2021: A Blizzard of Ingenuity’. Presented by Westbridge Capital and powered by IDFC bank, E-Summit is scheduled for February 6th-7th and will be held virtually due to the pandemic. The event comprises speaker sessions, workshops, competitions, hackathons, internship job fairs, etc.

The event will have “The Ten Minute Million” or more popularly known as TTMM. Under the initiative, shortlisted startups will get a chance to make a 10-minute pitch in front of a panel of India’s best angel investors, followed by an on-the-spot decision on financial backing. Selected startups have a chance to secure backing of Rs 20 lakh and beyond.

The 16th edition will host pioneers from the business, tech, journalism, and media industries. Manish Sisodia, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, globally renowned spiritual guide and mentor BK sister Shivani, Indian-American billionaire businessman and one of the first investors in Google Ram Shriram, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo Rooms, Deepak Parekh, the chairman of HDFC group are some of the famous personalities who will be delivering talks on a multitude of topics this E-Summit.

The Content Creation Conclave aims to bring media experts, journalists, and web creators in different fields together and opportunities to learn from the best in each field. Covering a range of topics from AI for content creation, SEO/Digital Marketing, and content writing, these talks and workshops will guide you towards a newer and creative side of entrepreneurship.

The R&D Conclave is a platform where young startup owners and innovators come to commercialise their innovation or even to learn starting up with innovation in research. The initiative includes workshops, sessions, internship opportunities for enthusiasts and live project demonstrations.

Networking Arena, Chat with Entrepreneurs, and Idea Validation are a few promising initiatives that will bring every startup, investor, mentor, entrepreneur, student and professional under one platform and help them interact with people from all walks of life and get guidance from industry experts, all from the comfort of your homes.

“The past year taught us how tough times call for tough measures and how small and large businesses worldwide are fighting the economic slowdown in their own ways. Presented by Westbridge and powered by IDFC bank, E-Summit’21 is a celebration of ideas and opportunities and a platform to acknowledge the ones who stood strong and firm in this grinding storm while at the same time a medium to remind others who surrendered that the fight is not over yet,” E-Cell IIT-Bombay said.

“At E-Cell IIT Bombay, we take every opportunity to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. Be it, students or professionals, we try our best to cater to the needs of all”, said Milind Chandnani the overall coordinator at E-Cell. The event will also have workshops, competitions, and challenging hackathons. Interested can register at https://www.ecell.in/esummit