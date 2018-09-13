IIT-Bombay joins hands with IBM Research for AI

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, on Wednesday joined hands with IBM Research to carry out advanced research in the field of Artificial Intelligence, becoming the ninth institute to join the AI Horizons Network – a research collaborative of IBM.

As part of a multi-year collaboration, the department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-B will pair graduate students with scientists from IBM Research-India to accelerate the application of AI, machine learning, natural language processing and related technologies for business and industry.

Teams will investigate new techniques for knowledge representation across documents, graphs, charts, and other forms of multi-media content, developing new applications in retail and healthcare industries among others.

Devang Khakhar, the director, IIT-B, said: “The partnership will enable the IIT Bombay faculty to work in collaboration with researchers around the world on the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence focusing on industrially relevant problems and provide access to large data sets. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration, which will make a significant impact on the field.”

IIT-B is the only institution outside North America to be included in the AI Horizons Network.

