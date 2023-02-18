scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ cut-offs for admissions to CSE at IIT Bombay

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 4 and registration for the same will begin on April 30. Check previous year cut offs for admissions to CSE course at IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay last year cut offs for JEE AdvancedThis year, IIT Guwahati is responsible for conducting JEE-Advanced. (Representative image. File)

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Bombay’s  BTech in Computer Science and Engineering is one of the most popular courses among IIT aspirants. Last year, the institute offered a total of 145 seats for the CSE course in addition to 26 female supernumerary seats. Admission to IIT Bomaby’s CSE programme is carried out on the basis of the JEE Advanced exam ranks.

Read |Life in an IIT: How choosing IIT Bombay was this student’s best decision

This year,  JEE Advanced exam will be administered by IIT Guwahati on June 4. Before registration starts for JEE Advanced, know the last five years’ cut-offs for admissions to computer science and engineering (CSE)  at IIT Bombay:

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2022

Category Cut off

(Opening

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities

rank)

 Cut off

(Closing rank)
Open 2 61
Open (female only) 16 305
EWS 5 18
OBC-NCL 9 51
SC 1 23
ST 1 9
Also Read |New Course by IITs: BTech in Engineering Physics; scope, placements and more

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2021

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 1 67
Open (female only) 107 361
EWS 4 19
OBC-NCL 5 50
SC 1 28
ST 1 11

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2020

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 2 66
Open (female only) 17 248
EWS 5 18
OBC-NCL 6 44
SC 1 29
ST 1 13

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2019

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 1 63
Open (female only) 10 313
EWS 3 6
OBC-NCL 7 37
SC 3 21
ST 1 15

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2018 (Round 7)

Category Cut off

(Opening)

 Cut off

(Closing)
Open 1 59
Open (female only) 6 173
OBC-NCL 9 37
SC 1 14
ST 1 9

Candidates successfully qualifying both JEE Main and JEE Advanced will be eligible for applying for JOSAA counselling which is conducted for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams results, the candidates will be assigned a seat in participating institutes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 09:52 IST
Next Story

Watch: Virat Kohli passing on Hindi messages to R Ashwin while Usman Khawaja batted in first innings

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close