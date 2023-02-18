JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ cut-offs for admissions to CSE at IIT Bombay

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Bombay’s BTech in Computer Science and Engineering is one of the most popular courses among IIT aspirants. Last year, the institute offered a total of 145 seats for the CSE course in addition to 26 female supernumerary seats. Admission to IIT Bomaby’s CSE programme is carried out on the basis of the JEE Advanced exam ranks.

This year, JEE Advanced exam will be administered by IIT Guwahati on June 4. Before registration starts for JEE Advanced, know the last five years’ cut-offs for admissions to computer science and engineering (CSE) at IIT Bombay:

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2022

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2021

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 1 67 Open (female only) 107 361 EWS 4 19 OBC-NCL 5 50 SC 1 28 ST 1 11

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2020

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 2 66 Open (female only) 17 248 EWS 5 18 OBC-NCL 6 44 SC 1 29 ST 1 13

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2019

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 1 63 Open (female only) 10 313 EWS 3 6 OBC-NCL 7 37 SC 3 21 ST 1 15

IIT Bombay: CSE Cut-off 2018 (Round 7)

Category Cut off (Opening) Cut off (Closing) Open 1 59 Open (female only) 6 173 OBC-NCL 9 37 SC 1 14 ST 1 9

Candidates successfully qualifying both JEE Main and JEE Advanced will be eligible for applying for JOSAA counselling which is conducted for admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams results, the candidates will be assigned a seat in participating institutes.