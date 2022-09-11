JEE Advanced 2022 Result Soon at jeeadv.ac.in: Here’s key things to remember

JEE Advanced Result 2022, Download JEE Advanced 2022 Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will soon release the score cards for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022. Once released, candidates will able to check the JEE Advanced score cards at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: When and where to check

According to the official schedule released by IIT Bombay, the final answer key and score cards for JEE Advanced 2022 will be released on September 11, Sunday at 10 am.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their score cards at the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in.

When was JEE Advanced answer key released?

IIT Bombay released the answer keys for JEE Advanced 2022 on September 3 and candidates were given time till 5 pm of September 4 to raise challenges against any answer given in the key.

Along with the provisional answer keys, IIT Bombay had also released question papers for both Paper I and Paper II

When was JEE Advanced exam held?

The JEE Advanced was conducted on August 28 in two shifts; the duration for each paper was three hours. Paper I was conducted from 9 am till 12 pm and paper II was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How many candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam?

A total of 1.6 lakh (1,60,038) candidates registered for the JEE Advanced, out of which, 1.56 lakh (1,56,089) appeared for the same. The exam was held in 577 centres across 24 cities this year.

When is the registration of Architecture Aptitude Test?

The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be open from 10 am of September 11 till 5 pm of September 12, and the tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12. The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm) and the results will be declared at 5 pm of September 17.