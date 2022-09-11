scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Here’s how to check score card, toppers list at jeeadv.ac.in

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2022 8:10:28 am
JEE Advanced | JEE Advanced 2022 Result | JEE Advanced Result 2022 LiveJEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: This year, the exam was conducted on August 28 in two shifts. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live, Check IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will today release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score cards at the official JEE Advanced website —jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 |Bombay HC directs exam organisers to consider students’ complaints on technical glitches by Sept 10

This year, the exam was conducted on August 28 in two shifts — the morning shift was scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift started at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm. Candidates were then given access to the copy of their responses at 10 am of September 01, which was available for download at the official JEE Advanced website —jeeadv.ac.in. After that, the provisional answer keys were released on September 03 and candidates had time till 5 pm of September 04 to raise objections.

Now, the online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be open from 10 am of September 11 till 5 pm of September 12, and the tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12. The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm) and the results will be declared at 5 pm of September 17.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Check score card, toppers list at the official JEE Advanced website —jeeadv.ac.in.

08:10 (IST)11 Sep 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Should you choose an engineering branch over college?

From which IIT to join, to which branch to choose – successful candidates of the JEE (Advanced) exam, whose results will be announced today, would have multiple questions. 
Deepankar Choudhury, head of the department, Civil Engineering, IIT Bombay and the founding member of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA), answered questions about the centralised admission process at the IITs. Read his suggestions here in an interview with Pallavi Smart.

08:04 (IST)11 Sep 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 result: When and where

According to the official schedule, he Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will today release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam at 10 am.

08:03 (IST)11 Sep 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Website to check

Once released, candidates will be able to check their score cards at the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Result LIVE Updates, JEE Advanced 2022 JEE Advanced 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Along with the score card, the final answer key has also been released today. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

JEE Advanced 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm) and the results will be declared at 5 pm of September 17.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 08:01:06 am