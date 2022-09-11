JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live Updates: Here’s how to check score card, toppers list at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live, Check IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) will today release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score cards at the official JEE Advanced website —jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 | Bombay HC directs exam organisers to consider students’ complaints on technical glitches by Sept 10

This year, the exam was conducted on August 28 in two shifts — the morning shift was scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift started at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm. Candidates were then given access to the copy of their responses at 10 am of September 01, which was available for download at the official JEE Advanced website —jeeadv.ac.in. After that, the provisional answer keys were released on September 03 and candidates had time till 5 pm of September 04 to raise objections.

Now, the online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be open from 10 am of September 11 till 5 pm of September 12, and the tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process is September 12. The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm) and the results will be declared at 5 pm of September 17.